Pittston Memorial Library helping Alzheimer’s and dementia patients

(WBRE/WYOU) — September is World Alzheimer’s Month and a local library is doing its part.

When we last spoke to Corky Krupp, she was crocheting mats for the homeless out of plastic bags. This month, Corky and volunteers at the Pittston Memorial Library are making twitter muffs, more commonly known as sensory sleeves. They’re designed to calm those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“If they put them on, they’ll see all different colors, all different textures. They’re fuzzy and they’re ruffly. There’s strings to pull. It just calms them down if they’re having a bad day,” Krupp said.

The Pittston Memorial Library is putting together sensory bags that can be checked out upon visits with Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. The sensory sleeves that come in the bag are free to keep.