Pittston man sentenced to 24 years in prison for producing child pornography

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston man has been sentenced to prison for producing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scott Michael Decker, 45, was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison for the production of child pornography by U.S District Court Judge Mannion.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Decker pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

Officials say Decker produced pornographic images of two children between January 1, 2019, and March 12, 2020.