PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston man was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody accused of uploading pictures and videos of a young woman, who was a minor at the time they were posted.

According to the police criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) interviewed a victim, whose name was found in another investigation involving Tyler Spangenberg in a similar situation, however, those charges were withdrawn.

The victim told police she was associated with Spangenberg for three years when she discovered topless photos of herself on a pornographic website. The pictures have since been taken down, but she also found three videos of herself and Spangenberg engaging in sexual acts on another pornographic website. The victim, who is now an adult, was a minor when the photos and videos were posted, without her knowledge.

State Troopers then spoke to Spangenberg and during the conversation, Spangenberg told Troopers, “I did it.” Regarding the uploaded nude images of the victim and that he was “sorry and has grown up since the incident.”

As the investigation continued, Troopers say they found two more sexually explicit videos of the victim and Spangenberg posted to two separate pornographic websites.

Google Law Enforcement System conducted a data dump for information connected to Spangenberg’s email account, the criminal complaint reads.

Officers say they received the Google Search Warrant data and the information was collected for a prior incident involving Spangenberg. After reviewing the data, Spangenberg was found to have a file folder with the victim’s name on it containing images and videos.

The victim came to PSP Wilkes-Barre to speak with Troopers about the newly acquired materials and she confirmed that was her with Spangenberg in the newer videos and websites police discovered. Police said the victim also provided them with more websites with her pictures and videos.

The victim also confirmed that one of the websites contained five topless photos of her, at which point she was only 17 years old. Police say a preservation letter was sent on April 25, 2022.

State Troopers spoke with Spangenberg again and asked him about the new pictures that were found. Spangenberg told police he kept the photos for personal use, but he did post them on pornographic websites. Spangenberg said he didn’t mean to post the photos, he wasn’t thinking straight.

Police asked Spangenberg again if he posted the pictures of the victim, to which he replied yes. He said he wanted to move on with his life when he met his new girlfriend. Law enforcement says Spangenberg told them he knew it was wrong to post the videos and that it caught up to him. He was hurt and mad and that smartphones are his downfall.

On Wednesday, Spangenberg was arrested and taken into custody without incident and was charged with a misdemeanor count of Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image, a misdemeanor count of Harassment, and a felony county of Dissemination of Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts.

Spangenberg’s bail was set at $20,000 straight, which he could not post, so he has been remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in front of Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer.