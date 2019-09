(WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hospital in Bethlehem.

54-year-old Robert Kohut is facing several charges including sexual assault. The Lehigh County District Attorney’s office says Kohut assaulted a woman in a room while working as a nurse anesthetist at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. Police say it happened in May.

That woman was not a patient there at the time.