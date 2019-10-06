Pittston goes pink for cancer awareness

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Fall produces all sorts of beautiful colors but the colorful change yesterday in one city had nothing to do with leaves.

The annual ‘color me pink 5k’ kicked off in Pittston to help raise breast cancer awareness.

The event started with a balloon release and then runners made their way through Main Street, getting hit with a pink explosion on each corner; all in support of their community.

“It’s spreading more and more frequently in women i feel so raising awareness definitely i feel those women are currently diagnosed and going through the treatments will see the awareness and brighten their spirits” Said Tina Magowan

The annual color me pink event has helped the Greater Pittston Community contribute nearly a half-million dollars in its previous five years.