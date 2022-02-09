Pittston City Police ask the public’s help to find a suspect at large

PITTSTON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston City Police are asking for the public’s help to find one person who remains at large.

According to police, Operation ‘Closing the Books’ was completed with the successful arrest of five people charged with various crimes stemming from a narcotic investigation.

Officers say, Jared Coletta (pictured above), of Taylor, is still on the run with an active narcotics warrant.

Anyone with information regarding Coletta’s whereabouts or any information that could lead to him is asked to contact Pittston City Police Department at 570-654-2425.