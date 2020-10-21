Pittston Area High School cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19 concerns

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pittston Area School District has cancelled the football team’s two remaining games in the regular season after a positive COVID test was discovered in the football program.

The Patriots were supposed to close out the regular season with games against Tamaqua and Wyoming Area, however, the worry now is that this one positive case could lead to more, even though it is contained within the football program. Superintendent of Schools, Kevin Booth, said this was the decision that had to be made.

“The football program is shut down, yes. We had a positive case within the football program which has now forced us into shutting the football program down. It seems to be isolated within the football program, one person, but, you know, one person we’ve seen, one person can very well lead to more,” said Booth.