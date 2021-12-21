Pittston Amazon center preparing for last-minute shipping rush

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Amazon wants to let consumers know that there is still time to order your Christmas gifts as they are still working on shipping orders.

Eyewitness News stopped by the supplemental fulfillment center in Pittston Tuesday. This center was just expanded earlier this year to handle additional capacity and the same can be said for a number of Amazon buildings across Pennsylvania.

There are over 3,000 Amazon employees in NEPA, plus an additional 800 seasonal employees all working until Christmas Eve to get packages to doorsteps. Managers have been planning for this week for the past year to make sure buyers get their items on time.

“If you get on today and you find that item that’s 2-day Prime, you can rest easy knowing the people here working at this building and our employees across Pennsylvania are going to be working hard to make sure that that package is your doorstep by December 24th,” Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said.

In some areas of NEPA, Amazon offers same-day delivery. So if you order early enough on Friday, you’ll have it by the end of the day. A few million items apply for same day shipping.