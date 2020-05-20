Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback gets haircut

(WBRE/WYOU) — Under the guidelines set forth by Governor Wolf and his administration, barbershops in Pennsylvania cannot operate until they’re within a county that’s entered the green phase of reopening. No county has gotten to that point yet.

However, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently got a fresh cut. He said last year he wouldn’t until he could throw a football again, coming off elbow surgery. That’s good news for the Steelers, but Governor Wolf was asked about the Big Ben trim on Tuesday and was not pleased.

My concern is a general concern. Anybody who puts himself or herself in harm’s way is something that we should try to avoid. When you go somewhere like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are. The chances of that virus of wreaking havoc on your life increases. I don’t think personally any Pennsylvanian should take that chance, I don’t want to take that chance myself,” Governor Wolf said.