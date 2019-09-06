Pittsburgh newspaper wins Pulitzer Prize, donates money to Tree of Life

(WBRE/WYOU) — Staffers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette earned a Pulitzer Prize and shared their winnings.

The newspaper was recently honored with a Pulitzer for its coverage of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life congregation. Along with the recognition, the paper received a $15,000 cash prize. But instead of keeping the money, staffers decided to donate the winnings to the Tree of Life to repair its bullet-riddled temple.

The paper will also sponsor a yearly symposium devoted to an exploration of how free speech and free thought can be used to confront hate speech and violence.

A gunman killed 11 people and wounded seven others during a service at the temple last October.