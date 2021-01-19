Pittsburgh glass cutter creates gift for Joe Biden

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A master glass cutter from western Pennsylvania is cutting new memorabilia for the incoming Commander-In-Chief.

Peter O’Rourke of Pittsburgh has been cutting crystal by hand since the 1970s. The crafting of inauguration gifts started with a jellybean jar for President Ronald Reagan.

Usually, the gifts get started in the summer months leading up to Election Day and gets gifted to whoever wins the election.

This year, the project was delayed. But the intricate gifts are headed off to D.C. ahead of inauguration.