Pike County sports teams adapt to COVID-19 restrictions

DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Not only is the school year going to look different this year, but so is the playing field with new restrictions for participation.

Thousands of athletes are hoping hit the field this fall. Mandatory practice for high school sports are on hold until the PIAA meeting on August 21, but some teams have been holding voluntary practices.

“We did temperature checks everyday, we do the COVID questionnaire everyday and we’re logging that data each day. That has progressed now to random temperature checks. But some coaches have asked to continue to do it on a regular basis,” said Chuck Dailey, Athletic Director, East Stroudsburg North.

This year, the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference has delayed the start of all fall sports, planning to start each in a tiered process. Golf and women’s tennis will begin first, and contact sports, including football, will start later in the season.

Coming up with this process was a major team effort, involving all schools in the conference.

“There have been meetings happening all summer long with our 18 schools trying to do what’s best for all the kids. Meeting after meeting bringing it back to the school and administration, superintendent and school board so we can come together and do what’s best for all our kids,” said Ben Brenneman, Principal, East Stroudsburg North.

With sports being delayed, the school has come up with a way to keep athletes engaged and eager to get back on the field.

“Our athletics administrative team has had to get creative on how do we work together and create at home workouts. And maybe we can’t go over plays in person but we can do through the computer,” said Brenneman.

The staff at East Stroudsburg North say their students have remained resilient.

“I’m very proud of the resiliency and their ability to adapt and be flexible. We’ve asked a lot of them and they’ve really stepped up and worked hard,” said Dailey.