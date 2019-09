SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County Physician could face life in prison after police say he unlawfully wrote prescriptions for controlled substances that resulted in a patient’s death.

According to charges filed in Federal Court, Martin Evers, 61, of Pike County, allegedly provided prescriptions for fentanyl, methadone, and diazepam in September of 2014 to a patient without a legitimate medical purpose, resulting in the death of that patient.