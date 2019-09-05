Pike County physician facing federal charge stemming from 2014 death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County physician is facing a federal charge for unlawfully providing prescription drugs to one of his patients. That patient died five years ago.

61-year-old Martin Evers is a doctor in Milford. According to a grand jury, Evers allegedly wrote a fentanyl, methadone and diazepam prescription for one of his patients that died.

“It’s a little unbelievable,” Hannah Sakolsky said.

Sakolsky works next door to Evers’ practice and recently learned one week ago a grand jury indicted him for the September 2014 death. Evers is charged with unlawfully distributing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose resulting in death.

“I can’t imagine that it’s common. But yeah, I wouldn’t have thought it would happen right in your own backyard,” Sakolsky said.

One day after Dr. Evers’ arraignment, his practice is still open. Some of his patients are learning about the indictment for the first time. Andrea Mills says she believes her doctor has done the opposite of what the charge suggests. She says Dr. Evers stopped her from taking a prescription a different doctor prescribed.

“It’s a far derived medication from penicillin. I am allergic to penicillin so had he not caught that, once it built up the second day in my system, I probably would have gone into an allergic shock,” Mills said.

Mills says she is hesitant to put blame on Evers when the deceased patient’s history is unknown.

“Maybe the lapse of time the patient realized they took the medication, may have taken it sooner than it should have,” Mills said.

Dr. Evers was released from his arraignment Wednesday under pre-trial supervision by federal probation. Eyewitness News reached out to Dr. Evers’ practice but were immediately told no comment.

Evers could face a maximum sentence of life behind bars if a jury trial finds him guilty.