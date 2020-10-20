Pike County man faces drug charges after arrest

MILFORD BOROUGH, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Shohola man is charged after police say he sold them drugs.

Pennsylvania State Police say they utilized confidential sources to conduct controlled purchases of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl at various locations in Milford Borough and Shohola Township in Pike County from 22-year-old Samuel Mittelmark.

Mittelmark was arrested and found in possession of 74 bags of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine. He was charged with felony charges related to the drug sales and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to deliver.

Mittelmark was arraigned and is imprisoned at the Pike County Facility on $100,000 bail.