Pike County Man Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County man is accused of failing to care for his dogs while in prison.

56-year-old James Mazzone now faces five felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 21 other charges. A trooper was called to Mazzone’s Lehman Township home last week to check on five dogs in the basement.

He found them in cages living in filth without food or water in sub-freezing cold. They’d been uncared for, for five days. Investigators say Mazzone planned to leave them unattended for 10 days until he got out of prison.

That’s where he was Friday night while the dogs are at an animal shelter.