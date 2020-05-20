Pier 1 Imports Closing

(WBRE/WYOU) — A nationwide home furnishings retailer that was on shaky ground before the pandemic is finished off for good.

Just three months after filing for bankruptcy, Pier 1 Imports announced it will shutter its nearly 450 stores across the country, including its Arena Hub Plaza location. Pier 1 filed a motion Tuesday with bankruptcy court to wind down its retail operations as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen.

Until in-store liquidation sales can be held, Pier 1 will continue selling its merchandise online.