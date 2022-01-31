Pieces of history missing on Route 92 near West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A piece of NEPA history is missing.

In fact, there are eight historical markers that are missing in Luzerne County, according to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission database.

Three of them are missing from the same area along Route 92 just outside of West Pittston.

“The markers are reflective of the history of the community,” West Pittston Historical Society President Mary Portelli said.

Just outside West Pittston, three historical markers along Route 92 are missing and no one knows for sure how long they’ve been gone. Portelli says countless hours of research and writing go into each marker.

“The people who have taken the time to do that, it’s difficult for them to see the markers go missing,” Portelli said.

She says an installed marker can cost up to $2,000.

“It’s a time-consuming and cost-consuming project, but they’re important markers to have because as I said, they reflect the history of our own personal communities,” Portelli said.

Of the missing markers from Route 92: a plaque for the Sullivan Expedition against the Iroquois in 1779, a roadside sign marking where Sullivan’s army set up camp, also in 1779, and a sign for Assarughney – a Native American town across the river below Campbell’s Ledge occupied by Delaware tribe in the 1730s.

This was a sacred site recent archeological digs have found artifacts dating back thousands of years. But without the marker, information on the site is hard to find.

“History is important because we need to know where we came from and we need to know history so we don’t make the mistakes that history has shown us have been made in the past,” Portelli said.

Roadside signs in particular can get taken out by snowplows, car accidents or roadwork. But some of the missing markers near West Pittston were plaques. Portelli says a board member noticed one was missing last fall.

“He found the stone that one of the markers was on but the plate from it was missing. There’s a good chance it was a bronze marker and there’s a good chance it was taken,” Portelli said.

Portelli says some have been gone for decades and the chances of tracking them down are slim to none. Portelli says the public can help by taking notice of signs so if they see one is missing they can report it right away.