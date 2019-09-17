Piece of evidence removed from Bill Morse’s property

(WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators returned to the home of Bill Morse for a fifth day.

That home has been in connection with a homicide investigation. Morse has been missing for more than a year. The scene Tuesday appeared to be cleared, the quietest it’s been in days. But investigators returned for a short time Tuesday morning to remove a piece of evidence.

Video sent to Eyewitness News shows investigators returning to the Sugarloaf Township home of Bill Morse early Tuesday morning. A flatbed tow truck is seen leaving the property with a burn barrel. Our cameras captured that barrel next to the investigation site Monday evening.

The investigation is in its fifth day. It started nearly a week ago as state police and local authorities fulfilled a search warrant at Morse’s home. On Thursday last week, the investigation took a turn. State police announced the missing persons investigation turned into a homicide.

On Friday, authorities continued the investigation focusing in and around the home. They ended mid-afternoon ahead of the weekend. Monday morning, EMS and police responded to a medical situation involving a 28-year-old male at Morse’s home.

In the afternoon, the investigation continued with a second search warrant. This time focusing the investigation near a stream. Our cameras captured state police taking photos of that area.

Hours later, a tarp with what appears to be forensic equipment was left behind with the metal drum or burn barrel next to it.

More than 12 hours later, the barrel and equipment were removed. Crime scene tape laying on the ground is the only thing that remains.

That’s where the investigation stands right now. As for those search warrants, they were approved by a Luzerne County judge and remain sealed by state police.