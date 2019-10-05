Pickle Me Festival in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Green is the theme on Saturday, October 5 in part of the Poconos.

Crystal Street In East Stroudsburg will be the site of the first-ever Pickle Me Poconos Festival. Eastburg Community Alliance and Pocono Chamber Of Commerce partnered to bring the festival to the main business hub in the borough. Nearly 50 vendors will feature pickle dishes, drinks, crafts, and pickle-themed games. Local businesses along the street are getting ready for what they hope becomes an annual tradition.

“To have the first annual here, it’s going to do great for the neighborhood, the borough, the community. Just psyched about the whole thing,” said Jermaine Wiggins, Owner D.W. Dawgs.

“We wanted to build some local businesses up here and really Crystal Street was the perfect place to do it. There’s so much potential here and we really want to bring people in and show them what East Stroudsburg has to offer,” said Elizabeth Blose, Event Planner Pocono. Chamber Of Commerce.

The family-friendly festival runs tomorrow afternoon from noon to five in East Stroudsburg free parking is available. Organizers expect more than 4,000 people to attend.