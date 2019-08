(WBRE/WYOU-TV) For the second year in a row, Monroe County is hosting a county-wide litter pickup day.

It is set for September 28th

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers to help pick up the Poconos

You also don’t need any supplies as everything will be provided, just wear pants and comfortable shoes that cover your toes.

