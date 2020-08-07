PIAA delays start of mandatory activities for two weeks, asks for more discussion

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

(WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, the PIAA Board of Directors voted to delay the start of the fall season by two weeks as they seek to have additional discussions with the governor, state leaders, and legislature.

In a release from the PIAA, the board said voluntary workouts may continue. “Mandatory fall sports activities,” which was later explained to mean heat acclimation exercises, are paused for the two week period.

The PIAA Board of Directors will reconvene on August 21. Between now and then, the PIAA will continue to monitor changing conditions to potentially defer the start of all fall sports.

As of now, the PIAA does plan to begin official fall sports activities on August 24th.

Full statement released by the PIAA Friday afternoon in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s “strong recommendation” that sports not resume until Jan. 1 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos