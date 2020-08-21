PIAA votes to permit fall sports to begin on August 24

(WBRE/WYOU) – The PIAA Board of Directors reconvened Friday afternoon to re-evaluate its ability to hold safe sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year.

In a 25-5 vote, the PIAA Board of Directors voted in favor to start all fall sports on August 24.

The board agreed that each school can make the decision whether or not to participate in athletics. The board also voted that based on the decisions of local schools, PIAA will monitor school participation and pursue alternative solutions if necessary.

The earliest football can start is on September 11. The board says each school must participate in 5 practices before holding a scrimmage to follow heat acclimatization protocols.