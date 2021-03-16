Photos: Clean-up starts for badly burned scrap & recycling center in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre Fire Department is still working on hot spots after Monday’s fire at the Bielecki Scrap & Recycling Center, and were on the site throughout the night.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Delaney says the large fire started out as a vegetation fire that spread quickly due to the winds Monday.

Chief Delaney tells Eyewitness News they have heavy machinery coming to the site late this morning to start the clean-up process.

Pennsylvania Boulevard between East Linden and East Chestnut is closed to the public, as well as Conyngham Avenue. Internet and phone lines in the immediate area are down.

