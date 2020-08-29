Phone outage reported in Saint Clair, New Castle Township

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – According to a release from the Saint Clair Fire Department, Verizon will not have full phone restoration until “sometime next week” for the Saint Clair area and New Castle Township.

Officials say the fire that happened on Wednesday in Saint Clair burnt the phone lines.

The Saint Clair Fire Chief is advising residents to use cellular devices or locate a nearest fire alarm boxes in case of an emergency.

“Once pulled, do not leave until an emergency responder makes contact with you. These fire alarm boxes are located on poles on the corners throughout the borough and the township,” said Frank Uhrin, Fire Chief. “These fire alarm boxes will work without electricity and without phone service.”

Verizon crews are currently working on restoring it.