Phishing scams on the rise amid pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bank scams are on the rise during the pandemic. According to the American Bankers Association, Americans lost more than $1.9 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2019. 2020 losses are expected to be even higher.

Thousands of people each day fall for fraudulent emails, texts and calls from scammers pretending to be a bank.

Reporter Mark Hiller looks into the current phishing scams targeting consumers, provides tips on how to spot a scam and checks out a first-of-its-kind, banking industry-wide campaign aimed at stopping scammers in their tracks.