Former Phillies & Crosscutters pitcher, Tyson Brummett, dead in plane crash

WEST JORDAN, UTAH (WBRE/WYOU) – Former Philadelphia Phillies and Williamsport Crosscutters pitcher, Tyson Brummett, was found dead at the age of 35, Friday.

Brummett was identified as the pilot of a small plane flying out of South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan, Utah that crashed Friday morning.

He and three others were confirmed dead in the crash.

Brummett was drafted by the Phillies in 2007 out of UCLA. He pitched one game for the Phillies in 2012, striking out two batters in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

He played in Williamsport for the Crosscutters in 2007 and was managed by Lackawanna County resident, Greg Legg.

