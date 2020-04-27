Pharmacy workers recognized for their commitment

Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force News Conference
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coronavirus crisis has created new challenges for all frontline workers including those at pharmacies.

Workers at Harrold’s Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre are being recognized for their commitment to the community.

Owner Bruce Lefkowitz had t-shirts printed up for his employees to celebrate what he considers their superhero status.

Workers must take extra precautions that they never thought would be necessary to safely serve the public.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller speaks with staffers and customers about it tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

