WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Nothing like getting right to a little spring cleaning now that spring is here. That's why about a dozen volunteers with the newly-formed community group "Wilkes-Barre Worker Bees" headed to Charles Street Park.

After they finished beautifying the park, they scoured neighboring streets to clean out storm drains and pick up any miscellaneous trash and debris littering roads and sidewalks.