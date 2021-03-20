Pharmacy robbed in downtown Scranton, suspect in custody

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A suspect is in custody Saturday night, charged with a drug store robbery in downtown Scranton.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 4:30 at Rite Aid on the 200 block of North Washington Avenue.

The Police Chief tells Eyewitness News a man banged on the drug store counter, demanded money and fled with cash.

The man was spotted running toward Linden Street.

Police tracked down the suspect a short time later inside a building housing DaVinci Pizza and some upstairs apartments.

They also recovered the cash. The suspect will be arraigned Sunday morning. He faces charges including robbery and resisting arrest.