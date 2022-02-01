PETA asks for monkey transportation investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday night PETA is calling on the Department of Transportation to investigate the crash near Danville involving dozens of monkeys.

They are asking Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to investigate possible violations of hazardous materials transport regulations. PETA says these monkeys could be infected with pathogens that pose a risk to humans.

They also say practices of the monkey transport industry may not follow Department of Transportation regulations.