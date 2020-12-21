Pet supplies stolen from pantry

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers with the Luzerne County Animal Response Team say someone stole thousands of dollars of pet food and supplies from their pet pantry.

Coordinator Tracey Morgan-Chopick, says she called the police after she walked into the building where they store the food and saw pallets of food missing. The food and supplies were all donations that would have gone to local pets in need.

The response team is dispatched through 911 to help with animals in emergencies such as fires or car accidents. Recently, they started a pet food pantry to help people feed their animals if they were out of work due to the pandemic.

Morgan says most of the food that was stolen would have been given out at one of their food drives.

“They have to be re-selling it or doing something illegal with it. It’s just very disheartening and very upsetting. I feel violated honestly, that someone broke in there and stole supplies that we were giving to people for free to help them out,” Morgan-Chopick said.

The theft is under investigation. Now they’re raising money to make up for the stolen items and to purchase a security system.