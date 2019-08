WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two friendly felines are this week’s Pet of the Week, courtesy of the Luzerne County SPCA.

Tizzy and Ladybug are adorable kittens with distinctly different personalities. Tizzy is timid and shy while Ladybug is a bundle of energy.

The kittens can be adopted together or separately.

If you’re interested in adopting either one, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.