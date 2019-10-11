Pet of the Week: October 11, 2019

Chris Langlouis was joined by jimmy from Griffon Pond Animal Shelter… And he brought Lance! Lance! He is such a perfect dog. He’s one of the senior residents of the shelter. He’s right about 11 years old and really in the twilight of life. And he deserves to find a home that is really going to take care of him and make those final years enjoyable. He does have a degenerative hip condition that should be looked after, so we just need to make sure he finds a home that is able to take care of that need for him.