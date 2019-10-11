Pet of the Week: October 11, 2019

Chris Langlouis was joined by jimmy from Griffon Pond Animal Shelter… And he brought Lance!   Lance!  He is such a perfect dog.  He’s one of the senior residents of the shelter.  He’s right about 11 years old and really in the twilight of life.  And he deserves to find a home that is really going to take care of him and make those final years enjoyable.  He does have a degenerative hip condition that should be looked after, so we just need to make sure he finds a home that is able to take care of that need for him. 

