Pet adoption weekend at Hillside SPCA

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hillside SPCA in Pottsville is responding to internet harsh accusations about its status as a no-kill animal shelter.

The executive director says there are no plans to euthanize 200 cats this weekend despite what is being spread around online. Hillside SPCA has been overcrowded with nearly 300 cats.

Even with the overwhelming population, she goes on to say the animal shelter’s goal is to help and protect the animals in their care and only euthanizes pets too sick to recover.

“We’re here sometimes almost 12 to 13 hours a day, cleaning and taking care of animals. Sometimes it just isn’t enough but we certainly aren’t putting cats to sleep,” executive director Tricia Moyer-Mentzer said.

A pet adoption special event is going on this weekend. Eyewitness News reporter Rachael Espaillat explains how Hillside SPCA is shutting down the rumors and the real reason it’s holding this pet adoption weekend.