Market Street in Kingston closed after crash

Person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcyclist crashed into a car, according to police. It happened just after 9 am on Memorial Highway in Kingston Township.

The female driver of a white Chevy sedan was pulling out of Cook’s Pharmacy, when the vehicle and motorcycle collided.

The motorcycle driver hit the side of the car, flipped over the hood, and landed on the ground. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The female driver was checked out by EMS at the scene. 

Multiple crews cleaned up the debris. No word on any charges being filed.

