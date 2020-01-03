Elderly man hit and killed by SUV

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Friday morning.

The fatal pedestrian crash had a portion of Keyser Avenue shut down for hours. People Eyewitness News spoke to were devastated for the life lost.

Early Friday morning, an elderly man was crossing Keyser Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle turning left onto North Keyser Avenue. He was taken to Geisinger CMC where he later died. People in the area are devastated.

“Well, I feel sorry for the family and for the person that lost their life. If they are young or old, it doesn’t matter. A life is a life,” Mike Barnauskas of Dickson City said.

“I feel sorry for the families. I mean, I’ve had close friends that have died in accidents so I can only imagine what they’re going through. Like I said, I don’t know what you can do there. There’s so many directions of traffic coming,” Bruce Lennick of Scranton said.

Though it is a very busy intersection, there are crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians to walk on.

“People gotta go where they gotta go and they find a way and they’ll find a way that works best,” Barnauskas said.

Some who live in the area say accidents happen near that intersection frequently.

“Try and find another route. That’s all I can say because there’s always accidents here,” Lennick said.

Keyser Avenue has been reopened and the accident is under investigation.