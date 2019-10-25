Pep Rally Friday at East Stroudsburg South

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Football Friday and that means Pep Rally Friday. East Stroudsburg South came out to represent.

The school spirit at East Stroudsburg South is evident from their posters and student section to their band and cheerleaders.

“I really love our school. I love everything we do like this pep rally and things like MiniTHON and all the things like Special Olympics and other events here are just amazing,” senior cheerleader Kimberly Castillo said.

The school pride is helping the football team do well this year.

“We had a lot of young kids come up this year and we felt like we could rely on them and the product of what we’ve been doing for the past eight weeks. We try to build a culture around us, you know, a family,” junior football player Christian Sapp said.

This school wants to spread positivity and be there for the students who need it most with a unique club.

“Aevidum is a mindfulness, suicide awareness, and mental health club that we have here at South,” club founder Emma Christmann said.

The club works to make it easier for students to talk about the difficult topic.

“Depression is something that everyone is aware of but nobody ever talks about. Having that banana is the elephant in the room. Depression is always there, it’s always around us but no one ever acknowledges it,” Christmann said.

Everyone at East Stroudsburg South comes together to support one another.

“It’s amazing to have the cheerleaders and the Cav Crazies behind us because we try so hard and put so much effort in and we know they do too,” Sapp said.