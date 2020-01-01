People starting on New Year’s resolutions

(WBRE/WYOU) — New year, new you!

As we head into the new decade, the first step is believing you can do it. Statistics show more than 70 percent of people set fitness goals as their New Year’s resolutions.

Many say they plan on exercising and losing weight in the new year. Planet Fitness in Williamsport was already packed with people working on those fitness goals. Employees say they often see a lot of new members this time of year.

“Yeah we have a lot of new memberships. A lot of people are coming in for the new year for memberships. I think it’s important to me and it’s important to a lot of other people to get fit in the new year,” employee Laura Moff said.

Researchers say about 60 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions, but only about eight percent are successful in achieving them.