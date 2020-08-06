Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement in financial crisis

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is in a financial crisis. It will run out of money next month.

The state’s dog licensing fee has remained $6.50 for 24 years. State lawmakers want to raise it to $10 and increase the bureau’s budget to $10 million.

Fees go towards inspecting kennels, monitoring dangerous dogs, and supporting shelters. Auditor general Eugene DePasquale says, raising the fee is just the first step.

“Allow dog law enforcement to keep all the fees it collects to protect dogs and not be diverted to other activities,” DePasquale said.

“This is a moment we have to make sure those animals are cared for and protected and the services that our bureau of dog law is providing continues,” Russell Redding said.

Secretary Redding says $1.2 million of the funding will support the bureau of dog law enforcement at least through the end of the fall legislative session.