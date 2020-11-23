Woman shares family’s experience with COVID-19 at Geisinger Danville

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — COVID-19 has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands in Pennsylvania, and Monday one woman shared her family’s story during Governor Wolf’s news conference.

A woman, named Nicole, shared her family’s pain and sorrow caused by COVID. She recounted her father-in-law Jack, and his battle with COVID-19 during the summer and fall.

“He’s more than a COVID statistic. He’s loved and he’s missed. We were fearful from the beginning. In June, our fears became reality. We honestly thought we may never see him again,” Nicole said.

Jack was allowed to be home if he quarantined and showed mild symptoms. On the day he was supposed to come home, he was rushed to Geisinger Danville and admitted to COVID ICU.

A week after being discharged, Jack was back in the COVID ICU, saying he couldn’t breathe and felt like he was dying. The diagnosis was a blood clot in lung.

In September, Jack took turn for worse. His official death was not noted as COVID but “we know it took its toll on his body and his organs” Nicole said.

Nicole added that she and the rest of Jack’s family offer their thanks to the frontline workers who cared for Jack.

“Our loss and pain is real. If not for COVID, we believe Jack would still be with us. We are taking every precaution we can so other families do not have to experience this loss. I wish more people would have heeded the warnings because maybe Jack would still be here. The empty chair at the kitchen table is no more profound than at this time during the holidays. Wearing a mask and social distancing is such a small sacrifice to keep our loved ones safe,” Nicole said.