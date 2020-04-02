Pennsylvania waves spay, neuter requirements for adoptable pets during COVID-19

HARRISBURG, DAUPIHN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Monday that the Pennsylvania Dog Law, requiring shelters to spay/neuter dogs and cats prior to adoption, would be waived for pets adopted during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the department, this comes as an effort to preserve personal protective equipment for human healthcare workers.

“This waiver is not something we take lightly; but it’s a matter of weighing the costs,” said Agriculture Secretary Redding. “Waiving the requirement to spay or neuter prior to adoption allows us to conserve critical supplies and also limit the risk of exposure for veterinarians.”

There is one contingency to the waiver: shelters must keep a list of adopters to follow-up with after the pandemic and provide a copy of all contracts to the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

Once the pandemic is over, shelters would be required to follow-up on all pets adopted during COVID-19 mitigation.

Adoptive pet owners will have up to 120 days from the time of adoption – timeframe to be re-evaluated as necessary – to have the procedure completed and come into compliance.