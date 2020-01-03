Pennsylvania veterans honored

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s an honor for some Pennsylvania patriots that’s decades overdue.

Congressman Matt Cartwright handed out a Purple Heart to the son of the late Army First Sergeant Robert A. Jones. Also handed out, Korean Ambassador for Peace medals to four veterans for their service during the Korean War. It all took place Friday during a special ceremony at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton.

“Oh, this is great to have all this! It will have a nice place on my wall. I do have a piece of shrapnel that was taken out of his back and I do have that on my wall in remembrance,” Allan Jones, Robert’s son, said.

“Very good, because we went through hell coming here. I’m glad I made it out of there alive,” Korean War Army veteran Frank Prokop said.

Cartwright says often times American Legion or VFW Posts start the process to honor veterans.