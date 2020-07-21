Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase in 2021

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) approved a 6% increase for E-Z pass rates systemwide and toll by plate rates on Tuesday.

According to the news release from the PTC, the common toll will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.50 to $3.90 for toll by plate.

The increase also includes the new locations of June’s permanent conversion to All-Electronic Tolling (AET) in:

Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376);

Delaware River Bridge (NJ border);

Gateway Toll Plaza (Ohio border);

Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66);

Keyser Ave. and Clarkes Summit Tolls (Northeastern Extension); and

Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576).

Around 45% of an increase over the 2020 cash rate for toll by plate motorists, will also reflect the costs of collections for this tolling method.

PA Turnpike CEO, Mark Compton, says in the press release, “

“The new TOLL BY PLATE rate reflects the higher costs the Commission incurs to process the toll and collect payment — a pricing approach used by tolling agencies across the nation to cover the costs of administering AET systems.”

The increase in tolls will start at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2021.