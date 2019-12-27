Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to climb 6%, to $53.50

(WBRE/WYOU) — It could soon cost more than $50 to drive across Pennsylvania on the nation’s first superhighway.

Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will rise for the 12th straight year in January. The six percent hike is part of a 2007 law designed to raise billions for infrastructure improvements and debt service.

The cash rate to travel from the Ohio border to the Delaware River crossing near Levittown will rise to $53.50. The EZ Pass rate will be $38.40. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale fears the toll hikes will lead people to find other routes and further stress the state’s finances.

The turnpike opened in 1940.