Pennsylvania teen hospitalized after vaping, suffers lung damage

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania teenager is hospitalized, suffering lung damage due to vaping. His parents are looking to send a message to others about the dangers of this trend.

Like most, Anthony Mayo had aspirations for his future. Hopes of being in the military. However he got into the habit of vaping, which has now left his future uncertain.

“He might have scarred lungs. He might not be able to join the military now. He might not be able to do this. We don’t know what is going to happen to him,” Mayo’s father, Keith said.

According to his parents, when they took him to the emergency room, he was diagnosed with bronchitis.

“About a third of patients that are having this sort of vaping induced mennoitis are getting sent home. Then they come back five days later so much more sick,” Anand Popuri, DO- Pulmonologist, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine said.

Keith explained they returned to the hospital once his symptoms got worse. They then found out Anthony’s left lung was 80 percent congested. The right one, 50 percent. His oxygen level was 37. A pulmonary specialist came in who told them he had seen dead people with a higher oxygen level.

“It just didn’t seem like something that was really going to happen until we were here,” Mayo’s mother Tanya said.

As stories like Anthony’s are starting to come out across the country, one local doctor further explained this is something they’re still learning about as well.

“We do know that it may be some of the components of e-vaporized cigarettes, but we don’t know what ingredients are causing it. But it’s a bit of a scary time right now that we’re facing something that we just don’t know enough about,” Popuri said.