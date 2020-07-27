Pennsylvania State Police searching for two missing children

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Gibson are searching for two young children.

Police are searching for Rian Mcelroy, 9, and Milak Ellis, 6. They were last seen on Interstate 81, at mile marker 229.7 in Great Bend Township, Susquehanna County, on July 26th at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Milak Ellis

Rian Mcelroy

Police believe these persons may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information on Mcelroy and/or Ellis is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Pennsylvania State Police Gibson at 570-465-3154.

Police describe Mcelroy as a nine-year-old black male, 4’10” tall with short, curly black hair, brown eyes and wearing purple basketball shorts, brown sandals, and one yellow sock.

Ellis is described as a six-year-old black male, 3’4″ tall with short, curly black hair and brown eyes and wearing gray/blue basketball shorts, Spider-man flip-flops, and one yellow sock.