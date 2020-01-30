Pennsylvania senators pass bill that would help women fight breast cancer

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senators passed a bill Wednesday requiring insurers to cover more breast cancer screenings for some women.

That would include MRI and ultrasound screenings for women who have dense breast tissue which makes it harder to detect breast cancer on a mammogram or those who are at a high risk. If signed into law, Pennsylvania would be one of the first states in the country to require insurance to cover these screenings.

“That’s going to facilitate earlier detection. Earlier detection means we get the cost out of the system, and we have healthier women as a consequence. That’s all great things, as far as I’m concerned,” said Senator Bob Mensch, who sponsored House Bill 595.

The bill passed unanimously and now goes to the state House.