Pennsylvania reacts to COVID relief bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eligible Pennsylvanians could receive the $1,400 dollar stimulus check within days.

Saturday, the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Governor Wolf released a statement Sunday thanking Senator Bob Casey and all of the federal lawmakers who advocated for the relief package.

When Eyewitness News spoke with Senator Casey earlier Sunday he told us: If you could describe the relief package in three words, it would be vaccination, schools and people because that’s where most of the money is going.

The COVID relief package provides direct checks of $1,400 to American workers and their dependents, continues unemployment insurance, and aid for hard-hit small businesses.

A new direct grant program for independent restaurants and bars, assistance for state and local governments and a temporary expansion of the child tax credit.

The bill provides $130 billion for reopening schools, $14 billion for vaccine distribution. Senatpr Casey advocated for the $12.5 billion to support older and disabled adults, which includes investing in home and community based services.

“There’s no way that you can have the best care you need when you’re not paying people enough. We need to not only help seniors and people with disabilities, we need to help the people that help them. So this is new money and it’s a significant change,” Senator Casey said.

Senator Casey and Pennsylvania’s Republican Senator Pat Toomey were split on the bill. In his speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Toomey argued the spending is not justified, and many items are not related to the pandemic.

He also pointed out that the funding to help schools reopen would be distributed over the course of several years and the bill does not require schools to reopen.

The Senate version of the bill does not include a federal minimum wage increase. American workers eligible for the $1,400 check include single-filers making less than $75,000 a year and joint filers making less than $150,000 a year.

Nearly 5.9 million households in Pennsylvania are set to receive direct payment.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.