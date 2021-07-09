Pennsylvania ranks highest among unclaimed stimulus payments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Stimulus checks have gone out to Americans since March.

While they’ve helped many Americans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone has cashed their check. Here in Pennsylvania, we have the highest percentage of people in the nation who haven’t claimed their stimulus payments.

In the Keystone State, there are more than 76,000 unclaimed checks from the first round of stimulus money. That accounts to more than $177 million.

But why aren’t these funds in Americans’ pockets, or being used to stimulate the economy? Well, the IRS doesn’t have a concrete answer for people not claiming their money. So we looked to the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry for some possibilities.

“We don’t know why that is. Were some of them duplicative checks to people? Maybe it was maiden name of someone who was married and a different name. It could be a lot of reasons. It could be an attempt at fraud,” Gene Barr of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry said.

Barr says it’s crucial that people use these stimulus funds to help them emerge from the pandemic while also helping stimulate the economy.

The IRS has tools to help better understand where your stimulus payments are in case you haven’t received them. For more information, visit the IRS website.